July 17: ‘Don’t Worry, Be Happy’ annual fundraiser set to take place virtually

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) -Experts say at least one out of every five people suffer from mental illness, and with COVID-19 taking center stage, those numbers have increased. That’s why those with the Mental Health Association of South Mississippi is making sure their annual fundraiser is happening this weekend.
More than $15,000 worth of items are up for bids at this Friday’s 13th Annual Don’t Worry Be Happy event. As they say, “the show must go on,” and it will Friday night, via the internet.
"All of the silent auctions are already there. We extended the closing date on that to Sunday the 19th, so people will still be able to bid until Sunday evening," said Kay Denault.
On Friday evening at 7 p.m. this year’s honorees will get the live auction going, also online.
“Everybody registered on the app will get an alert, and they’ll be able to participate in the live streaming of that, and I think It’ll be great. It’s going to be exciting,” Denault said. “We’re a little disappointed, we don’t have our big group like we usually do because usually there are about 300 people there.”
Denault also told us that out of the $15,000 worth of auction and silent auction items that'll be up for bids, some bids have already come in on at least $6,000 worth of stuff. She says this shows how important this event is to mental health awareness and fundraising.
“If you can be a little flexible and think of how you can make it a positive opportunity, which is what I feel like we did here,” she added. ”People can join us, virtually, wherever they are.”
To register, text DWBH to 843-606-5995 or log onto www.event.gives/dwbh.
