Hot then more daily downpours later today

Highs in the 80s and 90s today with heat index up to 106 degrees. So, the heat might not be quite as dangerous as recent days. A weak upper disturbance might help to boost rain chances across our region today. Dry air aloft should limit rain activity this morning. But, scattered thunderstorms are expected to pop up by midday or afternoon. New rain amounts up to 1.5 inches are expected, with isolated higher totals possible. Flooding rainfall will be possible, but unlikely. As that disturbance moves to our west tomorrow and Friday we should see decreasing rain chances. By Friday, we’ll have southeast wind off the Gulf which should bring a more typical summertime pattern with highs near the lower 90s. Tropics remain quiet. Hurricane season typically peaks in early September which is less than two months away.