Hot and humid today. Storms possible this afternoon.

It’s another hot one! We’ll warm up into the low 90s this afternoon, and the heat index will be above 100. Scattered showers and storms are possible this afternoon, and some storms could produce heavy downpours and frequent lightning. Those of us that see the rain will get relief from the heat.
Rain chances will decrease tonight. We’ll stay warm and humid with lows in the 70s. Scattered showers are possible again on Thursday. Some heavy downpours will be possible. Highs will be around 90.
We only expect isolated showers and storms Friday through Sunday. It will stay hot with highs in the low to mid 90s.
