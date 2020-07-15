High school band programs preparing for marching season

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi High School Activities Association has announced a two-week delay in fall sports. For high school band programs, this means that marching season is a go, for now.
Band camp at Gulfport High School is in full swing. As of now, football games have been given the green light in Mississippi. Even if they’re later canceled, senior drum major Cadee Havard said that these two summer weeks are the most foundational.
“Out of my whole high school experience, I always remember band camp. Even throughout the season, in September and October, that’s when we have our competitions and our football games and stuff. But these are where I make a lot of my memories and this is where I think I grow the most every year,” Havard said.
This is music to the ears of Gulfport School District director of bands, Westley Morehead, who has a plan even if activities are canceled.
“We’re gonna train and give those kids that experience. We will do performances hopefully allowing for audience members. But we will definitely record them and try to broadcast them. If we are able to perform at a football game, and that becomes something, we’ll be ready for that, but our season’s not gonna be dependent on that,” Morehead said.
Having that plan in place helps senior trumpet player Nelson Cleveland prepare for upcoming college auditions.
“We can still say that we’ve had that experience. We can still say that we’ve gone through our band camps and things and that we’ve done marching band. We should, hopefully, still be able to apply regularly, like we would be for scholarships and things,” Cleveland said.
Even though she’ll get her senior year of music education, the thought of missing performing at football games is tough for senior clarinet player Akiera Tiberg.
“I mean, band is really all I know, this is all I do... band. I don’t know, I’ll probably be sad if they took away our football games,” she said.
Morehead said that regardless of what happens, the staff have put together a program, that might look and feel a little different, but will still teach the fundamentals of marching season.
