Hancock Co. deputy charged with DUI after reportedly crashing county vehicle

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - An investigator with the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department has been charged with driving under the influence after crashing in a county vehicle while off the clock, say authorities.
Brett Morreale, 26, was driving his department-issued vehicle, which is unmarked, when he crashed Sunday night in Bay St. Louis.
According to authorities, the single-vehicle crash happened at 9:53 p.m. on Turner Street when Morreale hit a concrete mailbox, severely damaging the vehicle.
Morreale was off duty when the crash happened, said Hancock County Deputy Chief Jeremy Skinner, adding that deputies keep their cars with them at home.
Morreale was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, where he was issued a citation for driving under the influence. He was not arrested and jailed.
According to both Bay St. Louis Police Department and Hancock County Sheriff Department, it is common procedure if a person is injured in an accident to take them to the hospital, charge them there, then release them without booking them when charged with a misdemeanor.
Bay St. Louis Police are investigating the incident since it happened in the city’s jurisdiction. Morreale is currently on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of that investigation.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.