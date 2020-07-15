George County’s M.J. Daniels releases Top-6 Schools

LUCEDALE, Miss. (WLOX) - George County's M.J. Daniels narrowed down his top schools today and they include the following: Georgia, Indiana, Texas A&M, Minnesota, Tennessee, and home-state Ole Miss. However, he says his recruitment is still open.
The 6′3″, 185-pound rising senior split time in 2019 between quarterback, running back, receiver, and cornerback for the Rebels. He also plays baseball so he could potentially be a two-sport athlete at the collegiate level.
Daniels recently de-committed from Ole Miss in June, but is still keeping the Rebels in the mix, saying “he made a good decision too early”.
Other programs the four-star athlete has been offered by include Memphis, Mississippi State, Auburn, Jackson State, Florida State, South Alabama, and Southern Miss.
