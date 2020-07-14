Warm and humid tonight. Storms possible tomorrow.

Some of us had a stormy afternoon! The rest of the evening looks pretty calm. Most of us will stay rain free after the sunset. We’ll stay warm and humid with lows in the mid 70s.
We’ll warm up near 90 on Wednesday, but more showers and storms are expected by the afternoon. With a better chance for rain, we may not be quite as warm. Some storms could produce heavy rain and strong wind gusts.
Highs will be in the low 90s on Thursday with scattered showers and storms. Rain chances will be a little lower by Friday and Saturday with highs in the low 90s.
