Sizzling heat today. Pop-up storms possible this afternoon.

It’s going to be another hot one! Highs will climb into the mid 90s this afternoon. The heat index will be near 110 at times. We will remain under a Heat Advisory through the early evening. It’s important to drink plenty of water and take some breaks in the air conditioning. Pop-up showers and storms are possible this afternoon, and some of those storms could produce heavy rain and frequent lightning.
After the sunset, most of the rain will be gone. We’ll stay warm and humid with lows in the mid 70s. We’ll warm up near 90 on Wednesday, but more showers and storms are expected by the afternoon. With a better chance for rain, we may not be quite as warm.
Highs will be in the low 90s on Thursday with scattered showers and storms. Rain chances will be a little lower by Friday and Saturday with highs in the low 90s.
