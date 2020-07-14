Scattered thunderstorms and dangerous heat

Dangerous heat will be possible again Tuesday with highs in the 90s and heat index mainly between 100 and 110. So, continue to play it smart by staying cool and staying hydrated. If spending time outdoors, make an extra effort today to drink more water and take a break in the air conditioning from time to time. Failure to practice heat safety today could lead to heat-related illness like heat exhaustion or heat stroke. Scattered showers and thunderstorms popping up mainly after noon might help to cool things off for a while. A hot pattern continues for the rest of the week with highs in the 90s. We’ll also see a daily chance for pop-up thunderstorms. The tropics are quiet and hurricane season typically peaks in early September which is just two months away.