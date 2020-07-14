Pass Christian School District gives parents two options for upcoming school year

Having consulted with state and local health officials and considered all input and feedback from our stakeholders, we realize that there is no one answer that will be right for every family. We have developed the 2020-2021 Return to School Plan to give parents two learning options for their children: Option 1: Safety-Enhanced Traditional (SET) on campus or Option 2: Online e-Learning in our Pirate e-Learning Academy 2.0 (PeLA).”

Pass Christian School District