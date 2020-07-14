Pass Christian School District gives parents two options for upcoming school year

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - The Pass Christian School District released their plans for the 2020-2021 school year Tuesday, giving parents the option to choose between two different plans.
The first option is called “Safety-Enhanced Traditional” (SET) which is on campus and acts as a long-established way of learning, rather than option two which is all online. The second option will have students learn from home and “be on the same bell schedule as if they were attending school in the physical setting.”
Both options provide students with electronic equipment to assist with their learning experience.
Additionally, the district did note that “a Hybrid return to school will be considered based on the Governor’s executive orders and county/statewide restrictions.”
- Safety-Enhanced Traditional: The school year will start with the traditional learning experience that Pass Schools have offered in the past. Steps have been taken to ensure that students and staff will be prepared to attend school in a safe and healthy learning environment. We will provide all students in grades PreK–12 with a Chromebook to assist in the learning experience. In the event that closing school(s) is necessary due to COVID19, we will provide continuous learning through a Digital Synchronous Learning (“DSL”) experience. Unlike last spring, students will be attending school on the same bell schedule as if they were attending school in the physical setting. There will be no days off during the week, and students will be expected to log-on and attend each course/class level for which they are enrolled, during those eLearning days. If a student is under quarantine, exhibits symptoms, or is generally medically fragile, etc., and does not have internet access, the district will work individually with those families to provide assistance with Wi-Fi enabled devices.
- Note: A Hybrid return to school will be considered based on the Governor’s executive orders and county/statewide restrictions. Students will be placed in two groups and will attend schools two days per week (MW or TTH) in person and three days online. Fridays will also be used to address the learning needs of students who need extra supports. Self-contained special needs students will attend per their IEPs. On online days, all at-home learners will log in to their teachers’ web class.
- Online e-Learning: For families who feel uncomfortable with the traditional school setting, we will offer enrolled students a digital synchronous (online) learning experience with our Pirate e-Learning Academy (PeLA) option for the upcoming 2020-2021 school year. Each PeLA student will receive an electronic device. It is important to note that internet access must be accessible during the school day for this option. It will be important for parents to partner with us to closely monitor student usage of school-provided devices. Students attending online school will be on the same bell schedule as if they were attending school in the physical setting. There will be no days off during the week, and students will be expected to log on and attend each class as if they were onsite.
