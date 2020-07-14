862 new COVID-19 cases, 23 new deaths reported Tuesday in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - Across the entire state, there were 862 new cases of COVID-19 and 23 new deaths reported Tuesday.
In South Mississippi, that number breaks down to 77 new cases and no new deaths reported for the six southernmost counties as of 6 p.m. July 13.
As of July 13, here are the cases reported in the following: George County (6), Hancock County (6), Harrison County (48), Jackson County (5), Pearl River County (9), and Stone County (3)
Mississippi investigates both probable and confirmed cases and deaths, said MSDH. As of July 13, there have been a total of 37,542 cases investigated, which includes 344 probable cases. There have been 1,272 deaths investigated, including 23 probable deaths.
Confirmed cases and deaths are generally determined by positive PCR tests, which detect the presence of ongoing coronavirus infection.
Probable cases are those who test positive by other testing methods such as antibody or antigen, and have recent symptoms consistent with COVID-19, indicating a recent infection.
Probable deaths are those individuals with a designation of COVID-19 as a cause of death on the death certificate, but where no confirmatory testing was performed.
Recoveries
State health officials estimate 25,932 Mississippians have now recovered from COVID-19 as of July 12, 2020. That total does not include cases still under investigation. MSDH updates the number of recoveries weekly.
In order to determine the presumed number of people who have recovered from the virus, state health officials say the patient must meet one of two criteria. For patients who were NOT hospitalized, they are considered recovered if they have not tested positive for the virus after 14 days. For patients who were hospitalized or if hospitalization was unknown, they are presumed recovered if it has been 21 days or more since they tested positive.
Hospitalizations
The majority of people who get COVID-19 will not require hospitalization, say health officials. As of July 13, there were 805 people hospitalized with confirmed infections in Mississippi. That is the highest number of hospitalized cases the state has seen to date. Of those, 126 patients are on ventilators and 227 are in ICU.
Weekly High Case and High Incidence Counties
The state is now ranking counties by weekly cases, and by incidence (cases proportional to population). All tables are updated weekly.
Underlying Conditions, Race, and Age
Cases among young adults ages 18 to 29 are highest, warns MSDH.
Underlying conditions are also reported in many of the deaths that have resulted from coronavirus complications. Most deaths from COVID-19 have occurred in patients with hypertension, cardiovascular disease, and diabetes.
Long-term Care Facilities
A total of 3,036 patients diagnosed with the virus are currently in long-term care facilities throughout the state as of July 13. In all, 615 people diagnosed while in long-term care facilities have died.
MSDH says: “Long-term care (LTC) facilities like nursing homes are considered high-risk locations because their residents are older or in poor health. Even one case of COVID-19 in these facilities among residents or employees is considered an outbreak. We investigate residents, staff and close contacts of infected individuals for possible exposure.”
Testing
As of July 12, a total of 356,963 tests have been done statewide, which includes the number of tests by MSDH and the number of tests given by other providers. That includes 343,299 PCR tests and 13,664 antibody tests.
PCR testing detects current, active COVID-19 infection in an individual. Antibody (serology) testing identifies individuals with past COVID-19 infection based on antibodies they develop one to three weeks after infection.
In all, MSDH labs have conducted 54,587 tests as of July 13. Of those, 5,078 have shown positive results.
Drive-through clinics for testing are popping up across the state. However, health officials are asking that you call ahead to make sure you meet the qualifications for testing.
Anyone wanting to be tested for COVID-19 can complete a pre-screening by calling one of the following hotlines:
- Memorial Hospital Coronavirus Hotline: 228-867-5000
- Singing River Health System Coronavirus Hotline: 228-809-5044
- MS Dept. of Health Coronavirus Hotline: 877-978-6453.
