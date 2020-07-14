Picayune law office burns overnight. Here’s how it’s connected to a missing persons case.

PICAYUNE, Miss. (WLOX) - A law office belonging to the father of a man wanted in connection to a missing person’s case has burned down.
The practice of attorney James Gray, located on West Canal Street, caught fire around 4 a.m. Tuesday, according to neighbors who live near the office.
Gray is the father of Dustin Gray, a man wanted in connection to the disappearance of Willie Jones, a 28-year-old man who has not been seen since July 6.
It’s unknown at this time how the fire started or if it has any connection to the investigation into Jones’ disappearance. A fire marshal was on scene early Tuesday morning investigating the fire.
James Gray told WLOX that he hasn’t talked to his son and probably won’t. However, he is encouraging Dustin to turn himself in, adding that Jones was like family to him and he hopes he is found soon.
Dustin and his wife Erica Gray were named as persons of interest in the investigation on Sunday. According to police, Dustin and Erica also have outstanding felony warrants for possession of a stolen firearm, in addition to being wanted for questioning in the disappearance of Jones.
Picayune Police said they have worked around the clock since Jones was reported missing, logging evidence and having it tested. Investigators are also going through phone records and social media accounts of Jones, as well as Dustin and Erica Gray.
“While the phone records and social media accounts of the victim and any and all persons of interest have been requested, we have and will continue to investigate this case fully and follow every possible lead,” said Assistant Police Chief Dustin Moeller. “The family deserves answers and we are working to provide them.”
Jones was last seen in the Ponderosa area on July 6 wearing a black shirt and gray and white shorts. Jones is a 28-year-old black man who stands 5′7, and is about 216 pounds, with brown eyes and short black hair. He usually wears two diamond earrings and a diamond ring on his pinky finger.
If you have any information regarding this case, the Picayune Police Department urges you to contact them at 601-798-7411, 601-337-6544 or 601-916-9411. Anonymous tips can also be made to Pearl River County Crime Stoppers online or by phone at 601-799-CLUE.
