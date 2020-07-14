High school sports in Miss. set to take place this fall season with two-week delay

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - High school athletes hoping to return to some type of normalcy will have their wishes answered.
Tuesday, the Mississippi High School Activities Association (MHSAA) announced this year’s fall sports season will still take place, but the season will be pushed back two weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic. This announcement came after the MHSAA’s executive committee voted to delay the fall sports calendar this year.
This decision means practice for volleyball, cross country and swim can begin on August 10, while the first matches can kick off on Aug 24.
And for high school football season in the state, practice can commence on August 17, scrimmages on September 4, and opening games on September 11. MHSAA did note that “the football playoff and championship dates are unchanged” and “games scheduled for the first two weeks of the season will not be made up.”
“The board felt these changes will give all of us more time to try to get back into the routine of school,” MHSAA Executive Committee President Kalvin Robinson said. “There are going to be many challenges — ones we’re anticipating and those we don’t even know about yet — in returning to on-campus learning. It’s going to be different than what we’ve experienced in the past. Hopefully pushing back the start of the Fall sports seasons will help make that transition a little smoother for everyone involved.”
For more information about the decision, click here.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.