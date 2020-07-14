HAPPENING NOW: Popp’s Ferry Bridge closed after barge strikes it

HAPPENING NOW: Popp’s Ferry Bridge closed after barge strikes it
All traffic going across the Popps Ferry Bridge has been shut down after a barge struck the bridge. (Source: City of Biloxi)
By WLOX Staff | July 14, 2020 at 1:05 PM CDT - Updated July 14 at 1:31 PM

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - All traffic going across the Popp’s Ferry Bridge has been shut down after authorities say a barge struck the bridge.

It happened just before 1 p.m. Tuesday. Traffic is stopped on both sides of the bridge. On the north side of the bridge, traffic is being turned around at Atkinson Road.

Biloxi Police are turning traffic around at Atkinson Road just north of the Popp's Ferry Bridge after a barge struck the bridge Tuesday afternoon.
Biloxi Police are turning traffic around at Atkinson Road just north of the Popp's Ferry Bridge after a barge struck the bridge Tuesday afternoon. (Source: WLOX)

Please find another route if you are traveling in that area.

This is a developing story and we are working to learn more. We will update this story as new information becomes available.

Posted by Chet Landry WLOX on Tuesday, July 14, 2020

Popp's Ferry Bridge closed to traffic after barge accident. Here's the scene right now

Posted by City of Biloxi on Tuesday, July 14, 2020

Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.