HAPPENING NOW: Popp’s Ferry Bridge closed after barge strikes it

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - All traffic going across the Popp’s Ferry Bridge has been shut down after authorities say a barge struck the bridge.
It happened just before 1 p.m. Tuesday. Traffic is stopped on both sides of the bridge. On the north side of the bridge, traffic is being turned around at Atkinson Road.
Please find another route if you are traveling in that area.
This is a developing story and we are working to learn more. We will update this story as new information becomes available.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.