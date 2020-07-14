Gulfport’s Kate Smith named ‘All Everything': Region, State, & All-American

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - On Friday, Gulfport soccer phenom, Kate Smith, was honored by the United Soccer Coaches Association as she was selected as a member of the All-Southeast Region and All-State teams. What’s even more impressive? She was also named an All-American as a sophomore!
After falling to Ocean Springs in the South State title game in 2019, Smith helped the Lady Admirals capture the Class 6A Championship against Clinton earlier this year in February.
