George County’s MJ Daniels receives offer from Tennessee

LUCEDALE, Miss. (WLOX) - The talent of George County’s M.J. Daniels has caught the attention of several Division I programs, and the Tennessee Volunteers are the latest to join the party.
The four-star athlete - according to 247Sports - received the offer early Monday morning, but stated Friday on Twitter that he will announce his top schools on Tuesday.
Daniels de-commited from Ole Miss back in June, but is still considering joining the Rebels.
With Monday’s news, Daniels now has 12 Division I programs vying for his services in 2021, a list that includes Georgia, Auburn, Memphis, Texas A&M, Florida State, & Minnesota.
