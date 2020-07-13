Teen with hearing loss shares experience as more Mississippians are encouraged to wear masks

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The CDC recommends wearing a mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19. And while mask-wearing is supposed to help save lives, it has hindered others, specifically those in hearing-impaired and deaf communities.
Mac Francis was diagnosed with hearing loss at five days old. He is now 14-years-old and said his primary way of communicating with others has become invisible during the pandemic.
“I mostly communicate with people by lip. Now with the masks, it’s harder because you can’t see through here,” said Mac Francis.
Mac explained he’s mainly affected in stores when others approach him and he’s not aware.
“People saying, ‘Excuse me,' and walking around me, and they’ll look back because I didn’t answer back because I didn’t see them or hear them. Often times I’ll get scared because they’ll tap on me and I’ll have no clue,” said Mac Franicis.
Mac’s mom, Sarah Francis, encourages everyone to be mindful that the deaf community exists and there are different avenues to announce your presence.
“It would be nice to just wave if you’re not sure. Because if you come up to him, this is missing so now all this information that before he had, now is missing. Just don’t touch the person, just wave,” said Sarah Francis.
After Mac was asked what would he say to others like him during a time like this, he responded, “I would tell them not to let other people degrade them,” said Mac.
He said it’s important the deaf community sign and lip read, even though the masks make it more difficult.
Mac’s family said they have ordered face shields and transparent masks to redevelop that clear communication they once had.
