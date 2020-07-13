Shoppers in D’Iberville mostly compliant with Governor’s mask order

D’IBERVILLEI, Miss. (WLOX) - South Mississippi shoppers appeared much more likely to be wearing a mask today now that the Governor has mandated them.
Jackson and Harrison Counties were among 13 in Mississippi that were ordered to wear masks to control coronavirus.
The city’s large shopping centers on both sides of I-110 were busy at midday, and with few exceptions, people were wearing masks.
Outside Walmart, people had opinions on both sides of the mask debate.
“It should be left up to the people, people have to be smart enough to make their own decisions,” said David Insalaco, who was wearing a Donald Trump shirt and hat. “I think the government is trying to control too many people and the people are becoming sheep.” He also said he didn’t trust the statistics of sick and dead from coronavirus the government was publishing.
On the other side of the coin, shopper Quentin Lyles of D’Iberville said “I think the mandate is something that is necessary. The way that the numbers are going up, this is the only way to keep numbers down. So if we mask it, at least we’re safe and we know that we’re not contracting it from one person to another.”
There was little enforcement needed from most stores. One man who left Target after shopping with his children said he was not told to put a mask on.
At Walmart, a “health ambassador” was stationed at the entrance to ensure compliance.
She would ask anyone who didn’t have a visible mask if they had one. Most who didn’t, returned to their car to get a mask or just left.
A few argued and complained. One left after offering an obscene gesture, another simply pulled his shirt over his nose and went into the store. When he left the store, he was wearing a mask. While he wouldn’t talk on camera, he did say that he felt Governor Tate Reeves had “betrayed” voters like him on both the mask mandate and the state flag issue.
If it does come down to enforcing the mandate, D’Iberville Police Captain Shannon Nobles said they are taking a three-pronged approach to those who chose not to wear a mask: Encouraging, educating and providing. He said he hopes there won’t be the need for any more than a gentle reminder to get people to comply. And not having a mask will not be an acceptable excuse.
“We’re going to have our officers be prepared for when they do come across an incident,” Nobles said. “They will have a mask and be able to provide a mask to that citizen.”
The city is also providing posters and educational materials for retail outlets to hand out.
