Pascagoula Police investigating homicide at apartment complex

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Pascagoula police are investigating after a person was shot Sunday night inside an apartment.
It happened at Hartford Commons, located at 3102 Eden Street, at 8:30 p.m., according to authorities.
Police said they received a call about a man shooting a gun. When they arrived, officers found one person dead at the apartment complex.
Eyewitness statements were taken at that time and one person was taken into custody for questioning. At this time, no one has been charged.
The victim’s identity has not yet been released.
No other details have been released. We will update this story once more information becomes available.
The investigation is ongoing. If anyone has any information that can help police, please contact Pascagoula Police at 228-762-2211.
