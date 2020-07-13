Majority of businesses and customers following mask mandate in Harrison Co.

“We’re not gonna go out and look for people not wearing masks on private property. It has to be up to the business owner to do that. If the business owner calls us and tells us that we have some people here that refuse to put on a mask, we’ll send an officer out and explain to them that this is a private business. If you’re gonna do business here, the owners or the managers are requiring that you wear a mask,” said Biloxi Police Chief John Miller.