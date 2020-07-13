Majority of businesses and customers following mask mandate in Harrison Co.

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Day one of the Governor’s mask mandate for 13 counties, including Harrison and Jackson counties, is nearly in the books, and for the most part, everyone was following the executive order.
The Food Giant in Biloxi was as busy as it normally is on a Monday morning.
Despite the store manager’s announcement every 10 minutes that masks were required inside the grocery store, some still went without.
Across town at Edgewater Mall, almost everybody that was within sight donned facial coverings of one fashion or another.
“I feel like if I’m the public, around other people, I think it’s my duty to do it for their protection and for my protection,” said mask supporter Pat Pennell.
Of the patrons at Edgewater mall on Monday, she wasn’t alone in her opinion. Quinten Logan felt the same way.
“I keep my mask on at all times for the safety of my family and the people around me just in case, you know, spreading the virus. I believe that everybody else should wear their mask. You know what I’m saying? It helps everybody out,” Logan said.
Enforcing the Governor’s mandate isn’t as easy as calling the police.
“We’re not gonna go out and look for people not wearing masks on private property. It has to be up to the business owner to do that. If the business owner calls us and tells us that we have some people here that refuse to put on a mask, we’ll send an officer out and explain to them that this is a private business. If you’re gonna do business here, the owners or the managers are requiring that you wear a mask,” said Biloxi Police Chief John Miller.
Like with private property, Miller said, city properties will enforce the same way.
“If it’s city property, like the PD here, if someone comes into the PD and refuses to put on a mask, short of an emergency, there will be no service until they mask up. Maybe we can take it by phone or something if they’re just not gonna wear a mask. We can’t give them service here unless they’re gonna mask up and follow the rules,” Miller said.
Miller warns against flat-out refusing to comply with the business’ request to wear a mask.
“If they refuse to leave the property, then there could be an arrest for trespassing. That would be a citizen’s arrest by the business owner,” Miller told WLOX.
