5 different guns, dozens of shots fired during shooting that killed 2 people at Miss. concert

PANOLA COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - Monday morning, inside the Panola County Courthouse, investigators held a press conference and announced they’ll be receiving help from federal investigators in trying to find the shooter or shooters responsible for shooting and killing two people at a crowded concert over the weekend.
“It was, in fact, senseless,” said John Champion, the district attorney for Panola County.
At an outdoor rap concert near the Tate County and Panola County line in Senatobia, Mississippi early Sunday morning, investigators say five different guns were used in a seemingly unprovoked shooting.
“We can find no incident that led to the beginning of this,” said Champion.
Videos posted on social media show the chaos as people at the concert ran from dozens of gunshots.
Investigators say they found more than 50 shell casings at the scene.
During a Monday morning press conference, District Attorney John Champion said 2 people were killed, who have not yet been publicly identified, while 3 others were shot and injured and 3 more people were injured being hit by cars in the chaos.
“Honestly I can’t remember a situation that event pales to what happened yesterday morning,” Champion said.
According to flyers posted on social media, the concert Saturday night was for a Memphis area rapper named Big Boogie.
Champion says investigators are receiving help from the Memphis Police Department as well as federal authorities but he declined to specifically name which federal law enforcement agency is assisting. Champion says no one has been arrested thus far and there are no persons of interest.
“I know there are people out there that care about these two individuals that were killed just like we do. And I would for them to come forward,” said Champion.
The owner of the property hosting the concert may face a fine.
Champion says between 500 and 1,000 people attended the concert, much more than state health guidelines which require crowds to remain below 100 people due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
If you have information on this shooting, you’re asked to call Panola County Sheriff’s Investigator Justin Maples at 662-934-1556.
