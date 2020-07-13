Dangerous heat with hit-or-miss thunderstorms

Dangerous heat remains possible today. Sunrise temperatures mainly in the 80s will soar into the 90s by midday or afternoon. Heat index will climb above 110 degrees. Drink plenty of water. Take breaks in the air-conditioning often. It’s possible wet weather might bring relief from the heat today. We have a chance for hit-or-miss showers and thunderstorms today. Flooding rainfall will be possible but unlikely. New rain amounts up to two inches are expected, with isolated higher amounts possible. The pattern into this week stays hot with highs in the 90s each day. But, the dangerous heat might back off by midweek as a slight shift in the upper pattern occurs. The tropics are quiet in the Gulf and Caribbean. There is generally unsettled weather in the Atlantic mainly between South America and Africa but models don’t show much developing there over the next several days. And the National Hurricane Center says no new systems will form in the next five days. Hurricane season peaks in two months.