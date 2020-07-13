City of Biloxi kick starts public safety camera initiative

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Biloxi Police Department is adding to its crime-fighting arsenal, but they need your help.
The City of Biloxi has partnered with a company called “Fusus” to register home and business surveillance cameras in an effort to help with criminal investigations. Participation, officials say, will help expedite the work that police do in the days and weeks after a crime is committed.
“All major incidents require— in most cases— officers to go do canvases, in some cases door-to-door with private property owners, businesses and homeowners. Ask them if they have available surveillance of a given area. What this program will do is allow investigators and officers to look at a map and pinpoints, without revealing who the homeowners are and then make a request through Fusus to contact them,” said Biloxi Police Department Lt. Louis Moran.
Participation in the program, Moran says, does not allow the city access to cameras whenever they want.
“It simply shows up as a pin mark on a map that shows us registered cameras in a particular area. Then, we can contact the property owner and request a copy of whatever surveillance they may have for a given time period,” said Moran.
If you have additional questions or want to register your personal or business surveillance equipment, click here.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.