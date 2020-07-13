City of Biloxi kick starts public safety camera initiative

“All major incidents require— in most cases— officers to go do canvases, in some cases door-to-door with private property owners, businesses and homeowners. Ask them if they have available surveillance of a given area. What this program will do is allow investigators and officers to look at a map and pinpoints, without revealing who the homeowners are and then make a request through Fusus to contact them,” said Biloxi Police Department Lt. Louis Moran.