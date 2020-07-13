Calm and warm tonight. More heat tomorrow.

We had a few showers and storms roll through this afternoon, but most of the rain will be gone after the sunset. We only expect isolated showers to linger. It’ll be very warm tonight. We’re only cooling down into the upper 70s by Tuesday morning.
Temperatures will climb back into the 90s by Tuesday afternoon. The heat index will be around 110 again. Hit or miss showers and storms will be possible.
Highs will stay in the low to mid 90s Wednesday through Friday. We’ll keep the chance for hit or miss showers and storms through the end of the week.
