Business owners work with mask mandate to avoid risk of closure

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - At Sharkheads in Biloxi, the signs are up and the message is clear: no mask means no entry.
“It’s… I don’t like wearing it. It’s hard to breathe but I understand also,” said Sondra Hadding, who was visiting from Oklahoma.
Shoppers browsed the store while following the state-wide rule for businesses, which were put in place by Governor Tate Reeves to tighten restrictions for safety against the coronavirus.
“Most of the families are real good with it. The families will stay together and they’ll stay away from the other families, most of the time,” said Sharkheads owner J.J. Pierotich.
Governor Reeves stated in Monday’s presser that a mask mandate is better than widespread economic shutdown. Pierotich shared his experience with spring closures.
“April, we were down like 98 percent, March we were down about half,” he said.
Pierotich said business has boomed in the summer, with an influx of tourists from neighboring states.
"They're tired of being cooped up, they want to get out and travel. You're not going to take the small vacation away from the American family with the children."
He hopes the new mask mandate can keep coronavirus cases under, as businesses are on the road to recovery.
“We’re not nearly as bad as a lot of the bigger suburban areas like Atlanta and stuff like that,” Pierotich said. “We’re not even seeing the problems that they’re seeing and I hope it continues to be that way.”
