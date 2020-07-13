Approval of mask mandate evident among some Jackson Co. residents

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Governor Reeves’ executive order went into effect Monday morning that requires people to wear a mask while shopping and at public gatherings in Jackson County. The governor’s executive order applies to 12 other counties as well, all considered hot spots for COVID-19.
Businesses now have signs hanging in the windows and posted at the entrance, letting people know of the new rules—a mandate that Gautier resident, Alexander McKinney, is glad to see.
“I think it’s a great idea. I don’t see no harm in it. You look at the numbers, the numbers don’t lie. Numbers are steady going up. I have mine off because we outside but as soon as I go in, I put it on,” said McKinney. “I really think that everybody should have it. I think everybody needs to wear them until we figure out what’s going on.”
McKinney is happy that Governor Reeves is taking action to help stop COVID-19 from spreading.
“With people, you have to sometime enforce laws like this because people, they’re not going to abide by rules. So it’s a good thing he enforcing them,” said McKinney. “They’re not going to do it if you don’t enforce it. We all trying to live.”
Requiring that a mask be worn inside businesses allows for Diane Madonna to feel comfortable visiting stores once again.
“I don’t mind shopping when I see people with masks on,” said Madonna. “When I don’t see people with masks, I don’t go in. Simple as that.”
Madonna spent Monday morning shopping with her friend, Bonnie Reid, who is taking it upon herself to show her appreciation to other people who are wearing a mask.
“I’ve been telling people, ‘Thank you for putting the mask on,' and I even had a family yesterday that had four kids and she was wondering where I got the wipes from because they can’t find any. So I gave her a few of them at Walmart,” said Reid. “I said, ‘I want to thank you guys for having your kids in masks,' and she said, ‘I’d have it no other way.‘”
Reid said one of her friends recently tested positive for COVID-19, and Reid hopes people will take the new mask requirement seriously.
“It’s hitting close to home,” said Reid. “People have got to change or this is not going to get cured.”
There are people wondering how this new mask mandate is going to be enforced.
In Ocean Springs, Police Chief Mark Dunston said police officers will help explain the new rule and even go over Governor Reeves’ executive order with them. If a business asks a person to leave for not wearing a mask, police will handle it just as they would a person who is trespassing.
