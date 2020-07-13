Another day of brutal heat. Few storms possible.

We’re under another Heat Advisory today! We could see the heat index as high as 112 this afternoon. Actual temperatures will be in the mid 90s. While we can’t rule out a few showers and storms. many of us will stay rain-free.
Tonight will stay calm, but very warm. We’re only cooling down into the upper 70s by Tuesday morning. Temperatures will climb back into the 90s by Tuesday afternoon. The heat index will be around 110 again. Hit or miss showers and storms will be possible.
Highs will stay in the low to mid 90s Wednesday through Friday. We’ll keep the chance for hit or miss showers and storms through the end of the week.
