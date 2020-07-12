Volunteers participate in Gulfport neighborhood cleanup

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulfport residents are joining forces to make sure the city’s streets are clean.
“I think its good that someone wanted to come out here and do the work and put forth the effort,” one woman said.
Groups gathered in five different locations for a community cleanup early Saturday morning. Cleanup points included Gaston Point, The Quarters, Soria City, Magnolia Grove and North Gulfport.
People wore masks, gloves and green vests as they picked up garbage from the streets, sidewalks, and ditches.
One man says the cleanup gave him a good reason to get out of the house. He says volunteering helps him feel more connected to his community and more inclined to lend a helping hand.
“With the pandemic going on, its the little things that we really miss out on,” he said. “This goes to show the neighborhood and the community that it’s the little things that do matter.”
