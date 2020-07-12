Smoker grill stolen from White Pillars restaurant in Biloxi

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A smoker grill was stolen from White Pillars in Biloxi, according to the restaurant’s owner.
A Facebook post on the restaurant’s page said someone in a blue F150 took the smoker Monday around 11:30 a.m., thus “stealing from struggling small businesses in the height of a pandemic.”
Owner and Chef Austin Sumrall said last Monday, a person came in with their truck, hooked it up to the grill and pulled it out of the back parking lot.
Sumrall said the community support has been outstanding. The original Facebook post has more than 2,000 shares at the time of this report.
“It’s heartwarming, makes us feel better. A lot of words of encouragement, and not only that but I’ve had multiple people, even strangers, reach out to me and offer smokers to use in the meantime,” Sumrall said.
Sumrall said the White Pillars team plans on replacing the grill soon if the original one is not returned.
