Residents, visitors make the best of the heat with cool-down fun

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Even with a triple-digit heat index now roasting South Mississippi, that doesn’t mean people have to shelter inside.
In fact, Caylin Burns of Picayune doesn’t steer clear of the beach with the temperature fires up.
She and her friends just come prepared.
“We knew that the heat index was supposed to be higher than what it’s been in a really long time so, we tried to be as prepared as we could,” she said. “We have fans, misting fans, for the babies. We have tons of water; watermelon; fresh, cool snacks. We’re trying our best. We want to have fun, we want to social distance, but we’re trying to stay hydrated and cool.”
For those who don’t have their own refreshments, Tropical Treats snow cone stand in Long Beach knows what the body craves, and what’s good for the body is also good for business.
“These past two days, the heat index has been crazy, and so our business rose with the heat index, which is good for us,” said Sarah Simpson with Tropical Treats. “Everyone has been coming to get snowballs to stay hydrated because it’s very important in this heat to get enough water in your system to make sure that you’re healthy and stay hydrated.”
Hydration doesn’t just have to be for inside the body. It’s good on the outside as well.
The Jones Park splash pad in Gulfport is always a popular spot when the heat is on the rise, and it’s good for first-timers as well. Keisha Williams recognized all the cool cues.
“We saw that they had a lot of kids and a lot of water, so we came on over,” she said with a smile. She added she isn’t worried about any problems the high temperatures on the Coast might cause.
“We’re not afraid of any heat-stroke issues,” Williams said. “I mean, all this water around, coming from Atlanta, Georgia, this is more than enough hydration that we can get.”
Joseph Harper works outside as a landscaper, and in his down-time, he plays outside, and he knows how to handle the heat.
“If I get too hot, I’ll go sit down for a second, grab me a water, drink some. Don’t chug it because if you chug it, it’ll hurt you in the long run, but take a few sips, and about five minutes, you can go back out there.”
