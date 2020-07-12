Local veterinarian works to save poisoned kittens

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A family of kittens was allegedly poisoned last night in Gulfport. WLOX was contacted by a local veterinarian that took in two kittens from a good samaritan who rescued the bundle.
Two kittens have since passed, but doctors at Fur Baby’s Veterinary Hospital in Biloxi are working day and night using a vodka and water solution, that serves as a temporary antidote, to keep two other kittens alive.
“The kittens were found last night. Where they were actually found, somebody contacted a good samaritan that these cats were being poisoned with anti-freeze. The good samaritan captured a bunch of them and took them to their home,” said Fur Baby’s Veterinary Hospital’s Dr. Alice Henachis, DVM.
Her partner Dr. Jason Gulas is also concerned about the welfare of the kitties.
“Cats are a lot more susceptible to ethylene glycol toxicity than dogs are. For example, for a two-pound kitten, it only takes about one and a half milliliters, or a quarter of a teaspoon, to be a toxic dose for them,” Gulas said.
The incident is currently under investigation. If you know anything about the poisoning of these cats in Gulfport, you’re urged to contact Harrison County Animal Control at (228) 865-7060 or the Gulfport Police Department at (228) 868-5900.
Because the kittens were turned in by a good samaritan, the vet’s office is handling all costs for the treatment. If you would like to help, donations can be made to Fur Baby’s Veterinary Hospital directly, or via their PayPal account at the following email address: furbabysvet@gmail.com
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.