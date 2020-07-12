Comet NEOWISE could be visible in evening skies rest of July

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A rare comet is making a once in nearly 7,000-year pass by earth and could be visible in South Mississippi skies through the rest of July - weather and sky conditions permitting.
Comet NEOWISE was discovered this past March by NASA’s Near-Earth Object Wide-field Infrared Survey Explorer (NEOWISE) program. According to NASA, it was highly uncertain on whether it would survive its trip around the sun and be visible from earth this summer.
It survived! And during the first half of July, the comet has been visible in the northern hemisphere extremely low on the horizon about an hour before sunrise in the northeastern sky. Unfortunately, in South Mississippi, clouds and haze hindered viewing.
But there are still opportunities to see the comet and if waking up two hours before sunrise does not sound thrilling, you are in luck!
NASA says the comet will be visible about an hour or two after sunset from mid-July through the end of the Month.
How, when, where to see it?
While the comet is visible to the naked eye, it is still small, and faint compared to brighter planets and stars nearby. For best viewing, use binoculars or a telescope.
Because the comet will be extremely low on the horizon, it is important to get away from tall buildings and trees. Get as far away from city lights as possible.
Look northwest close to the horizon about an hour or two after sunset.
Weather will play a roll
While Comet NEOWISE is bright enough to see with the naked eye, even a very thin layer of high clouds or haze can hinder viewing. There will be the chance for thunderstorms each afternoon this week. If clouds do not clear out before late evening, it will be difficult to view the comet.
What is a comet?
Comets are balls of frozen gases, rock and dust that orbit around the sun. When they encounter the intense heat from the sun, the ball heats up and begins to glow. Dust and gas begin to spew from the core, forming a tail that stretches away from the ball.
