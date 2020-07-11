WATCH: Biloxi firefighters work to put out fire at trophy shop and Laundromat

Around 5:30 a.m, the Biloxi Fire Department received a call regarding a fire at a structure that houses a Laundromat and trophy shop. (Source: Biloxi Fire Department)
By WLOX Staff | July 11, 2020 at 11:43 AM CDT - Updated July 11 at 11:43 AM

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Around 5:30 a.m, the Biloxi Fire Department received a call regarding a fire at a structure that houses a Laundromat and trophy shop.

The first fire unit arrived on the scene and discovered a “metal building” that was on fire. Fire Chief Joe Boney described the flames on the south side and said the gas meter was burning.

About 20 firefighters and five fire units showed up and were able to extinguish the flames within a couple of minutes.

No injuries were reported.

