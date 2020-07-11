Police asking for help locating missing Gulfport man

Charles Fowler of Gulfport is described as a 70-year-old white man, 5′09″ and weighing 155 pounds. (Source: Gulfport Police Department)
By WLOX Staff | July 11, 2020 at 2:30 PM CDT - Updated July 11 at 2:30 PM

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Gulfport Police Department is asking for help locating a missing man.

Charles Fowler of Gulfport is described as a 70-year-old white man, 5′09″ and weighing 155 pounds. He was last seen on July 3 wearing a multicolored Hawaiian shirt, gray pants and Under Armor shoes.

The attached photo was taken in 2012. He currently has long gray hair and a gray beard.

Anyone with information should contact the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959

