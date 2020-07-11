Police asking for help locating missing Gulfport man

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Gulfport Police Department is asking for help locating a missing man.
Charles Fowler of Gulfport is described as a 70-year-old white man, 5′09″ and weighing 155 pounds. He was last seen on July 3 wearing a multicolored Hawaiian shirt, gray pants and Under Armor shoes.
The attached photo was taken in 2012. He currently has long gray hair and a gray beard.
Anyone with information should contact the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.