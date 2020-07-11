More than 100 COVID-19 cases reported in South Miss. LTC facilities this week

July 11, 2020

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - As the rest of Mississippi is seeing an uptick in COVID-19 cases, the trend seems to continue in long-term care facilities across the state.

Nine long-term care facilities in the six southern counties have reported outbreaks as of 6 p.m. June 25, according to the Mississippi State Department of Health.

Facility name County Facility type Employee cases Resident cases Resident deaths
Dunbar Village Terrace Hancock Nursing Home 1 0 0
Boyington Health & Rehabilitation Center Harrison Nursing Home 8 40 0
Dixie White House Health & Rehabilitation Center Harrison Nursing Home 0 1 0
Gulfport Care Center Harrison Nursing Home 1 0 0
LeMoyne Place Jackson Assisted Living 1 9 0
South MS Regional Center Gautier Women’s Community Home Jackson ICF-IID 3 1 0
Bedford Care Center of Picayune Pearl River Nursing Home 1 0 0
Pearl River County Nursing Home Pearl River Nursing Home 1 1 0
Stone County Nursing & Rehabilitation Center Stone Nursing Home 1 0 0

This is a large jump from the three facilities in only two counties reporting ongoing outbreaks from the previous week. The largest jump was seen in the Boyington Health & Rehabilitation Center, which went from 7 to 40 cases in residents in the span of a week.

Across the entire state, there were 550 new cases of COVID-19 and 6 new deaths reported Friday. That’s compared to Thursday when there were nearly 1,100 new cases and 5 new deaths.

The names of the facilities where outbreaks have been reported had previously been withheld, citing patient privacy.

[ TABLE: An in-depth look at the number of cases in long-term care facilities ]

A Hinds County Chancery Court ruling said the names of facilities with outbreaks of COVID-19 should be disclosed out of public interest, and the court agreed. A further recommendation from the state attorney general backed up the decision.

While the names of the specific facilities were released, the names of individual patients will still not be public, nor will how many cases each facility has reported.

