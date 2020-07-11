More than 100 COVID-19 cases reported in South Miss. LTC facilities this week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - As multiple counties prepare for tighter restrictions due to their COVID-19 case rates, long-term care facilities in South Mississippi are also seeing a high number of cases.
Ten long-term care facilities in the six southern counties have reported outbreaks as of 6 p.m. July 9, according to the Mississippi State Department of Health.
In total, 105 LTC residents have reported cases of COVID-19 in Harrison and Jackson counties alone.
Gov. Tate Reeves recently announced tighter restrictions on 13 Mississippi counties with significant spikes in cases, with Harrison and Jackson counties being part of that 13. The tighter restrictions will be in place starting July 13 until July 20.
Across the entire state, there were 868 new cases of COVID-19 and 19 new deaths reported Sunday.
The names of the facilities where outbreaks have been reported had previously been withheld, citing patient privacy.
A Hinds County Chancery Court ruling said the names of facilities with outbreaks of COVID-19 should be disclosed out of public interest, and the court agreed. A further recommendation from the state attorney general backed up the decision.
While the names of the specific facilities were released, the names of individual patients will still not be public, nor will how many cases each facility has reported.
