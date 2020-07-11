M.J. Daniels & Justin Walley snag offers from Minnesota

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Two star athletes from George County and D’iberville could potentially be teammates by this time next year.
The Rebel‘s “swiss army knife” M.J. Daniels and the Warriors defensive back, Justin Walley both received scholarship offers from the University of Minnesota last night in the span of 20 minutes. Both rising seniors have surpassed double digit offers from Division I programs and are among the Top-15 prospects in the Magnolia State for the 2021 recruiting circuit.
While Walley continues to mull over his options, Daniels stated on Twitter Friday that he will announce his top schools next Tuesday.
