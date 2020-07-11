The MAC Series: Webster vs. Clarkson for the WBL World Cruiserweight Championship

This extraordinary championship fight will not only be a night to remember for its world-class boxing, it will also be a chance for the boxing community to give back. Making A Champion will be dedicated to helping the Black Lives Matter Foundation, which aims to build power to bring justice, healing, and freedom to black people across the globe. There will be a Memorial Bell Ten Count at the beginning of the fight. A Memorial Bell Ten Count is the ringing of a bell ten times, prior to the start of a fight in boxing, in honor of a recently deceased fighter. The Memorial Bell Ten Count at this Making A Champion event will be dedicated to all of the black men and women who have fallen at the hands of the police. It will be a chance for the boxing community to join in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement to bring justice for all!