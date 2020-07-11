Brutally hot this weekend

Get ready for the heat! Temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 90s this afternoon, and the heat index could be as high as 108-112. We will be under another Heat Advisory. It’s very important to drink plenty of water and take breaks in the air conditioning. Isolated showers and storms can’t be ruled out, but most of us will stay dry.
We’ll only cool down into the upper 70s on Sunday morning. Temperatures will rise into the mid to upper 90s by the afternoon. The heat index could be as high as 112 again. A few showers and storms can’t be ruled out.
Hit or miss showers and storms are possible Monday through Wednesday. It will be warm and humid with highs in the low to mid 90s.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.