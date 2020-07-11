Blazing hot today. Few storms possible.

Get ready for more heat! Temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 90s this afternoon, and the heat index could be as high as 108-115. It’s very important to drink plenty of water and take breaks in the air conditioning. Hit or miss showers and storms are possible this afternoon and evening. Any rain could give some temporary relief from the heat. A few storms could produce strong wind gusts and heavy downpours.
A few more showers and storms may move in early Monday morning, but we’re looking at a better chance for showers and storms in the afternoon. Before any rain arrives, we’ll warm up into the mid to upper 90s. The peak heat index will be around 108-115 again.
Hit or miss showers and storms are possible Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the mid 90s. The heat index will be over 100.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.