Bay St. Louis awarded $2.5 million to revive ‘Depot District’ and construct police department building

“The site is extremely accessible to the public and next to municipal court, City Hall and the fire department. We are currently in the process of demolishing the old police station and designing the new one. We anticipate the new station will be approximately 8,500 square feet and will provide state-of-the-art facilities for employees and citizens. There will be space within the structure for citizens and our youth to interact with the department staff in a positive environment,” said Ponthieux.