Sur La Table closing 56 stores, seeking bankruptcy protection

SEATTLE (AP) — Cookware and kitchen chain Sur La Table is closing 56 of its 121 stores as it seeks bankruptcy protection, the latest retail casualty of the coronavirus pandemic.
The privately held Seattle-based company says it has agreed to sell its remaining stores to affiliates of Fortress Investment Group following the bankruptcy procedure and store closures.
The post-sale company will also include its in-person and online cooking classes, and its e-commerce business.
Sur La Table had its start in Seattle’s Pike Place Market in 1972.
- The Summit at Birmingham - Birmingham
- Chandler
- Santa Barbara
- Carmel Plaza - Carmel
- Santana Row - San Jose
- Santa Clara Square - Santa Clara
- Westwood Village - Los Angelea
- San Francisco Center - San Francisco
- Glendale
- The Shops at River Park - Fresno
- Plaza El Segundo - El Segundo
- Pasadena
- Corte Madera Town Center - Corte Madera
- Union Street - San Francisco
- La Jolla
- Cherry Creek North - Denver
- Belmar - Lakewood
- Shops at Farmington Valley - Canton
- Chevy Chase
- Shops at Pembroke Gardens - Pembroke Pines
- Downtown at the Gardens - Palm Beach
- Phipps Plaza - Atlanta
- North Point - Alpharetta
- Oakbrook Center - Oak Brook
- Northbrook Court - Northbrook
- The Arboretum of South Barrington - Barrington
- Perkins Rowe - Baton Rouge
- Copley Place - Boston
- The Mall at Chestnut Hill - Chestnut HIll
- Natick Collection - Natick
- Burlington Mall - Burlington
- Towson Town Center - Towson
- The Mall at Partridge Creek - Clinton Township
- Twelve Oaks - Novi
- 50 & France Shops - Edina
- City Place Woodbury - Woodbury
- Country Club Plaza - Kansas City
- Shops at Friendly Center - Greensboro
- Garden State Plaza - Paramus
- Quaker Bridge Mall - Lawrenceville
- The Promenade at Sagemore - Marlton
- Fashion Show Mall - Las Vegas
- Upper East Side - New York City
- Nanuet
- Westchester Mall - White Plains
- Smith Haven - Lake Grove
- Ridge Hill - Yonkers
- Lake View Village - Lake Oswego
- Bridgeport Village - Tigard
- Southside Works - Pittsburgh
- Providence Place - Providence
- Sugar Land Town Square - Sugar Land
- Champions Forest Plaza - Houston
- Baybrook - Friendswood
- LakeSide Market - Plano
- Stony Point Fashion Park - Richmond
- Bayshore Town Center - Glendale
