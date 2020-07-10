Pearl River County School District releases return to school plan

PEARL RIVER COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The Pearl River County School District has released its plan for how to return students to campus in August.
Similar to other school districts that have already made these announcements, students will have the option for virtual distance learning, but students who choose this option must commit to it for the first semester.
Completion of assignments will be required and graded. District grading and promotion/retention policies will still apply to students engaging in distance learning, who will still be required to take state tests as well.
However, one unique aspect to Pearl River County School District’s plan is that the first two days of class will consist of distance learning for all students, regardless of their choice for the remainder of the semester.
School times have been adjusted to the following:
- PRC Elementary School: 9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.
- PRC Middle and High schools: 7:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.
- PRC Endeavor School: 8:30 a.m. - 1:50 p.m.
School buses will be available to transport students to and from school campuses. However, the district encourages parents and guardians to personally transport their children to and from school if possible.
All students will be screened when boarding the school bus in the morning. Any students with symptoms will not be allowed to ride the bus. Therefore, parents are encouraged to screen their children before arriving at the bus stop.
Pick-up locations will be consolidated when necessary to assist in the additional time needed to transport a smaller number of students.
Students and staff will all be screened when they enter school buildings. Parents are encouraged to screen their children before the start of the school day, and staff members encouraged to screen themselves before leaving home.
Student meals, both breakfast and lunch, will be eaten in the classroom. Students who are distance learning have the option to pick up student meals from the Carriere cafeteria parking lot each day from 10:30-11 a.m.
Assemblies, field trips and school dances are suspended until further notice, and all extracurricular activities will follow guidelines provided by the Mississippi High School Activities Association.
School employees will be required to wear face masks when social distancing cannot occur. Students are encouraged, but not required, to wear face masks as well.
It is recommended visitors wear face coverings once they enter the lobby area of any building. Face masks will be required once visitors enter the school building past lobby area.
Parents and guardians are encouraged to handle all school business electronically to reduce the number of visitors to the school campus. Visitors will be required to schedule an appointment.
Students and staff must be fever free for 48 hours before returning to school. Anyone who test positive for COVID-19 must notify the superintendent within 24 hours of receiving the positive test result.
Students and staff must quarantine from school for 14 days and cannot return to school without doctor authorization. When possible, students will be expected to continue digital learning so as not to fall behind in school work.
