Hiller Park gets new pollinator garden

Benefits realized by the restoration of this site to more natural conditions, through the planting of wet-loving trees, shrubs, and herbaceous plants, include the reduction of landscape maintenance that was complicated by the wet conditions; support for a wide range of pollinators, as sources of nectar from flowers, as host plants for caterpillars, and as nesting sites for pollinators and enhanced treatment of runoff from the splash pad and adjacent upland areas, thereby improving water quality to the nearby Back Bay of Biloxi.