Heat advisory. Few pop-up thunderstorms possible.

Hot weather for Friday with a few pop-up thunderstorms possible this afternoon. Heat advisory in effect today. Heat index around 108 to 112 expected. Drink plenty of water. Stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the occupational safety and health administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency and anyone showing symptoms should seek medical assistance. In the tropics, Tropical Storm Fay offshore of Virginia on Friday morning will continue moving to the northeast. There are no tropical threats to the WLOX area. No other tropical development is being watched by the National Hurricane Center at this time. Hurricane season peaks in early September, which is just two months away.