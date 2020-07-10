Feed My Sheep partners with Coastal Family Health to offer free COVID-19 testing

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - At Feed My Sheep, the focus is usually on serving hundreds of meals to those less fortunate.
On Friday, Feed My Sheep partnered with Coastal Family Health to provide another service to the community - free COVID-19 testing.
This was the third round of testing at the soup kitchen, targeted at the homeless population.
“Just wanted to make sure that the most vulnerable population in our society, the homeless people or anyone else who cares to get a COVID-19 test, has an opportunity to get the test. We hate to see it spread through that population. It’s very vulnerable,” said Feed My Sheep Executive Director David Lion.
The free testing, however, was open to everyone, not just the homeless. It drew out dozens of people, anxious to know whether they have the virus or not.
“I have no symptoms at all, but I just want to make sure. I have family coming, and I just want to make sure I’m ok before they come,” said Martha Wilson.
“I have sickle cell, and I’m kind of concerned and, you know, I’m kind of concerned about my health and what’s going on,” said Tiffany Benwoir.
Over at the Gulfport fire station downtown, Gulfport city employees also had a chance to know their COVID-19 status.
The city teamed up with Memorial Hospital to offer city workers free antibody testing.
“The reason why we’re doing this is to give our employees a peace of mind. We get a lot of questions over in HR concerning coronavirus, and a lot of people want to know if they had it. We get a lot of people who are asymptomatic,” said Tony Alves, Gulfport human resources manager.
Alves said the testing is key in curbing any spread of the virus among city employees.
“The test is not 100%, it’s not 100% accurate, but having that little bit of extra when it comes to the community that we serve and giving them that peace of mind, it’s paramount,” he said.
