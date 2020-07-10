Calgon Carbon expansion a win for Hancock County, Port Bienville

PEARLINGTON, Miss. (WLOX) - Double the jobs and double the workspace. That’s what Calgon-Carbon is bringing to their Port Bienville plant.
The $185 million dollar expansion is upping the game for industry in Hancock County.
“Hancock County actually competed against two other states for this project and we won,” said Janel Carothers, the county’s Port and Harbor Commission Chief Development Officer. “What made us win was the people. Even though Calgon Carbon is an international company, they have stated numerous times that their workforce here in Hancock County at Port Bienville is superb and by far surpasses all of their other ones. They actually send their employees here to train other locations.”
Calgon Carbon’s expansion mirrors what’s going on with the entire 5,500 acres at Port Bienville. There’s 11 other tenants on site and, combined, they employ more than 1,000 people.
“One of the things that this expansion does is not only bring a large amount of investment and careers to Hancock County, but it’s also going to expand the wharf edge of their commodities coming in to make the product at Port Bienville,” Carothers added. “So we’re doubling down in that investment and we’re actually online to invest $18 million this year.”
Construction at Calgon Carbon will start this year and is expected to be completed in 2022.
