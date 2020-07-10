Calgon Carbon expansion a win for Hancock County, Port Bienville

“Hancock County actually competed against two other states for this project and we won,” said Janel Carothers, the county’s Port and Harbor Commission Chief Development Officer. “What made us win was the people. Even though Calgon Carbon is an international company, they have stated numerous times that their workforce here in Hancock County at Port Bienville is superb and by far surpasses all of their other ones. They actually send their employees here to train other locations.”