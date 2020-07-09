Pelicans’ Gentry cleared to join team in NBA restart

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WLOX) - It was unclear if New Orleans Pelicans head coach, Alvin Gentry, would be able to join the team in Orlando for the NBA’s restart. On Wednesday afternoon, he was cleared for takeoff.
Gentry, 65, is one of a possible five head coaches age 60 or older that will be coaching in the bubble that is at higher risk to contract the virus. Gentry received the official “thumbs up” from the league just minutes before the team headed towards the airport.
The Pelicans were one of eight teams that flew down to Orlando Wednesday. Although they haven’t played a game since March 8th, Zion Williamson believes they bring some of their own magic to the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort
“I think we can be really special when we are all healthy,”Williamson said. “It’s just a matter of us coming together, fighting those mental battles. I guess of being in the bubble and just honestly coming together. I feel like if we can come together and fight the battles together, I think we can be something like really special.”
New Orleans sit 3.5 games back of Memphis, but have a 46 percent chance of making the playoffs according to fivethirtyeight.com .
The Pels have eight games to close the gap with a favorable slate as six of their matchups are against teams with losing records.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.