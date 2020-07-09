Overnight shooting in Gulfport leaves one man dead

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Gulfport that left one man dead.
At 1:17 a.m., Gulfport officers responded to a call that a man was lying in the middle of the road near the intersection of Michigan Avenue and Monroe Street.
When they arrived, authorities say they found the victim, who was already deceased. According to authorities, he had been shot multiple times.
Police have not yet released any other details about the investigation or any persons of interest. The victim’s name has also not been released.
This is an active investigation. Anyone with any information about the shooting is asked to contact Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5900. Anonymous tips can also be made by contacting Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers online or by calling 877-787-5898.
