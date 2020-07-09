Ocean Springs to require face maks inside city buildings

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - The City of Ocean Springs will require face masks to be worn inside city buildings beginning Friday in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.
City employees within close proximity to the public or in a public area will also be required to wear a face mask.
Locations such as courthouses, the police department and fire department may have varying levels of requirements for face coverings or masks.
Early next week, Gov. Tate Reeves will make it mandatory to wear a mask or face covering in all public places and shopping centers.
Until the order is effective, the City of Ocean Springs highly encourages the public to wear a face mask when in any public place to help minimize the spread of COVID-19.
The Chamber of Commerce will be providing free cloth masks to the public on Friday, July 10 from 9 a.m. until noon at the Visitors Center located at 1000 Washington Avenue.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.